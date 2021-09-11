Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,564 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

