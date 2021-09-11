WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,041 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,247,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,884,658.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,933 shares of company stock worth $43,341,312. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. 501,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,399. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

