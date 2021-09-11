WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in NetApp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $7,212,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 176,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.32. 2,001,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.