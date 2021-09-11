WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 140,090 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nikola by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $5,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nikola by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,285,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578,477. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

