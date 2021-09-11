WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,055 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Landstar System by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

LSTR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,045. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

