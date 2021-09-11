Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 320,070 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.