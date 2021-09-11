Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

