Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.79. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

