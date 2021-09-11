Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

