Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Medifast has increased its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED opened at $233.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.09. Medifast has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total value of $1,598,222.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,189. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.