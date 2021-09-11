Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

TME stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,507,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,471,313. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

