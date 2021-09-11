Lua Swap (LUA) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043561 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.