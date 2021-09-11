Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.47 Million

Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce $94.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.88 million to $97.50 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $155.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $409.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,938. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

