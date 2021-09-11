Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $244.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

