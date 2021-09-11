O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

