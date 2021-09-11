Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 728,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

