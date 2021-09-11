First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 59.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,132. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

