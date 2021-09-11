Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,567,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,346. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

