iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 881,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,020. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57.

