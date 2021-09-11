Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 31,167 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 57.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 199,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

