Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 37,611 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.22. 1,115,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,782. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

