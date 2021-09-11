172,989 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.51% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

DIV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 138,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.60.

