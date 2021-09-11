Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

