Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,749.50, a PEG ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.