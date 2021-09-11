Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3,326.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

