4,904 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.18 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $192.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

