Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $368,707.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $243,457.87 and $368,707.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00131293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00182851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,616.24 or 1.00222826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.07159704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00877564 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.