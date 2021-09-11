First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 28,432 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after purchasing an additional 839,809 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $31.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.