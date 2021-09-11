First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 28,432 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after purchasing an additional 839,809 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $31.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

