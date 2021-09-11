First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $923,000 Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.35, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

