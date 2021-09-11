First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 28,432 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,603,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after purchasing an additional 936,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after purchasing an additional 839,809 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,922,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

