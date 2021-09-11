First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,089 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.96.

NYSE KNX opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

