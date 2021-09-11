General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $201.60 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

