First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $755,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

NYSE FND opened at $127.84 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

