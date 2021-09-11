Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.74). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

NYSE:LYV opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $67,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.