F3Logic LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period.

VB opened at $222.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.51.

