JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $455,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.63 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

