Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $200.83 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

