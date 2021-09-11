JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $154,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 416,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $6,224,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

