4,300 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.