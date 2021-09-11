JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR opened at $34.08 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

