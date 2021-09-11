Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $2,831,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 250.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of GOL opened at $7.32 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

