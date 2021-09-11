Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $403.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

