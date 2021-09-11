Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,330 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

