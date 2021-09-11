Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

