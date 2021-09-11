Parallel Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $93.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

