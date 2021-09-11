AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.46. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.