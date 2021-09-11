InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $498.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.