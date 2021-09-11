BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

