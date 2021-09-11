Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.19 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 749.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Signature Bank worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $262.80 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $269.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.81 and a 200-day moving average of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

