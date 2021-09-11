Credit Agricole S A Has $5.10 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $844.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.57. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.